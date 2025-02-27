Shrine Mont Camps Update and a Call for Reconciliation

Jesus said, “Let the children come to me, and do not stop them, for it is to such as these that the kingdom of heaven belongs.” (Mt 19:13)

Dear Siblings in Christ in the Diocese of Virginia –

One of the most powerful ministries in our common life together is the Shrine Mont summer camps program. Shrine Mont Camps have been, and will long continue to be, a holy place where lives are changed, disciples are formed, and leaders are raised up for life in the Church and beyond. I am truly thankful for this gift from God, and for the many, many people over the years who have given of themselves for the betterment of others in and through Shrine Mont Camps.

As we approach the 2025 camp season, I am happy to report that all the things necessary for a safe, holy experience on the mountain are coming together. We have an interim director in place as we continue the search for the next long-term director, staff is being hired, and the registration of campers is proceeding at a healthy pace. In fact, this past week we hit capacity for one of the sessions of St. George’s Camp. There are still plenty of opportunities to attend camp, however – so encourage folks to sign up! And, remember, scholarships are available, so don’t let money be the reason a student doesn’t get to participate.

Besides being a place of great love and grace for so many, I am also aware that there is anxiety, tension, and even pain in the hearts and memories of a number of people in regards to Shrine Mont Camps. As your bishop, I must assume responsibility for this in this time. We have not always communicated well with, or listened to, stakeholders – and hurts – whether unintentional or intentional – hurts have gone unaddressed. I know that so many people have the best of intentions when it comes to the ministry that is Shrine Mont Camps, and yet I also know that we, as a community, have not always been the pastors and stewards of souls that we are called to be.

So, with the advice of many, I am calling for a time of intentional listening, sharing, and prayer, with the goal of reconciliation – a reconciliation that will lead us into a deeper understanding of each other, and a deeper love for the gift that is Shrine Mont Camps.

I have invited the Reverend Richard Blackburn, Director Emeritus of the Lombard Mennonite Peace Center, to guide us through this process of reconciliation. He brings a wealth of experience and resources to the table for this work, and I am confident that he will help us hear the voice of the Holy Spirit more clearly.

We know that this cannot be done quickly, and that it must be done steadily and patiently. Details of the process will be made available soon, including an invitation to participate, but please know that we will invite as many of those with concerns as possible into the conversation.

My dear friends in Christ – Shrine Mont Camps have been, and will long continue to be, a holy place where lives are changed, disciples are formed, and leaders are raised up for life in the Church and beyond. I have no doubt that the summer of 2025 will be another wonderful journey along that path. And I know that as we come together for healing of hearts and souls, the pathway will be more brightly lit and full of joy.

Please know that I am thankful for every single person involved in this ministry. May God bless you richly, this day and always.

The Rt. Rev. E. Mark Stevenson