The Rt. Rev. Mark A. Bourlakas Called as New Assistant Bishop

I am delighted to announce that The Rt. Rev. Mark A. Bourlakas will begin a new ministry as Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Virginia on June 1, 2025. Bishop Bourlakas has served faithfully as the Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia since July 2013. He will be resigning that position effective May 22, 2025, and we are blessed to welcome him into this next chapter of his ministry. Read Bishop Bourlakas’s letter to The Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia.

This full-time position, approved at the 228th Annual Convention of our diocese, marks a significant milestone as Bishop Bourlakas becomes the twelfth Assistant Bishop in our history.

Bishop Bourlakas will be based in Northern Virginia, with office space graciously provided by The Falls Church. In his new call, he will join Bishop Harris and me in providing support for the Episcopacy across the diocese. Additionally, he will collaborate closely with the Office of Congregational Vitality as we continue our shared mission to love Jesus, embody justice, and be disciples. Join me in welcoming Bishop Bourlakas and in giving thanks to God for the work ahead.

The Rt. Rev. E. Mark Stevenson