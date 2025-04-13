Architectural Resources Team Announced

Paul Beckmann

Paul Beckmann is a highly respected architect based in Alexandria, Virginia, with over 30 years of experience with adaptive reuse projects, historic preservation, large scale development and master planning. With a deep passion for architectural heritage, Paul has played a vital role in restoring and revitalizing some of Alexandria’s most iconic structures, seamlessly blending modern functionality with timeless design.

Throughout his career, Paul has worked closely with local preservation boards, property owners, and developers to ensure that renovations and new constructions honor the rich architectural history of the region. Their expertise spans commercial revitalizations, and public space enhancements, all crafted with meticulous attention to historical accuracy and sustainable design principles.

A graduate of University of Florida with a Master’s Degree of Architectural Design, Paul Beckmann is NCARB certified and maintains active architectural registrations in all metro DC jurisdictions. In addition to being a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Paul has served as trustee to multiple historic property boards to help ensure their continued vitality. Their work has been recognized for its contribution to maintaining Alexandria’s architectural integrity, earning accolades from local preservation societies and design institutions.

Paul and his family have been Alexandria Virginia residents since 1996 and his architectural practice, Beckmann Architects PLLC, was founded in Old Town in 2011.

Brent Jones

Brent Jones, a licensed Civil Engineer and a 1975 graduate of Virginia Tech, joined St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Oak Grove in 2011 and has since dedicated himself to serving the congregation. Over the years, he has held the role of Senior Warden for a cumulative nine years, providing leadership and support to the church community. He and his wife Cathy have been very involved in the Church’s Thrift Shop and Community Meal Ministries.

Following the tragic fire on December 19, 2023 that destroyed the historic church building erected in 1848, Brent took on the critical role of chairing the Church Restoration and Rebuilding Committee. His commitment and expertise have been instrumental in guiding the church through the rebuilding process.

Tom Kerns

Tom has recently retired from Kerns Group Architects. He has completed over 100 churches in the Mid-Atlantic region, many located within historic districts. His projects include significant new sacred spaces as well as complex phased additions.

He is an active member of Immanuel Church on-the-Hill in Alexandria for over fifty years. As chairman of the building and grounds committee, he is very aware of the need to maintain buildings and for their adaptation to new uses. He looks forward to serving as an active member of this important team.

Lee Quill, FAIA

Lee Quill, FAIA is a Founding Principal of Cunningham Quill Architects in Washington, D.C. and has over forty years of experience in urban design, master planning and institutional, religious, affordable housing, higher education, residential and mixed-use commercial architecture. A nationally recognized leader in community engagement and design, he has lectured on these topics with the Urban Land Institute, the American Institute of Architects, the American Planning Association and at the National Building Museum and numerous universities.

He has served the community on a number of boards including the DC Mayoral Task Force on Transit-Oriented Development, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s (COG) Metropolitan Development Policy Committee and 2050 Initiative (Region Forward) and the City of Alexandria Urban Design Advisory Committee – OTN and the Carlyle-East Eisenhower Design Review Board. He is currently a board member of the Virginia Episcopal Real Estate Partners and Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture, Arts & Design, Washington Alexandria Architecture Center Firm Advisory Board.

Mr. Quill has received numerous design awards including, Awards of Excellence, Honor and Merit in Design and Historic Resources from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), three Charter Awards from the Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU), the American Planning Association (APA) Virginia State Outstanding Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan award and the Pro Bono Publico Award from the Washington Architectural Foundation.