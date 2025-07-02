With Diocesan School Support, Eagle Scouts Soar

A journey of faith can take many paths—including to an Eagle Scout ranking, as celebrated recently at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School (SSSAS) in Alexandria.

“Today is the celebration of a journey full of challenges, friendship, struggles, and triumphs,” School Chaplain Sarah Moses prayed during the June 1 Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony at the school, in which three SSSAS students were among five Scouts earning this prestigious recognition. Little by little, month by month, and year by year, these young men have been faithful, and we celebrate their faith, commitment, and hard work,” she added.

The Eagle Scouts relied on the school—among six Church Schools in the Diocese of Virginia—for its longtime backing of their Troop 1515. SSSAS hosting the troops, meetings, campouts, Pinewood Derby, and ceremonies like this.

Their achievements drew admiration from The Right Rev. Mark Stevenson, Bishop of the Diocese of Virginia, himself an Eagle Scout.