Historic Parish Enhances Accessibility with New Pew Configuration

In the interest of becoming a more welcoming and inclusive Parish, St. James’ (Leesburg) has recently completed a pew reconfiguration project to improve accessibility for all who enter their doors.

The Parish’s current building, dating back to 1895, is a designated historic structure for Loudoun County. This distinction necessitates intentionality and thoughtfulness for any changes to infrastructure and fixed furnishings.

St. James’ Rector, The Rev. Dr. Chad Martin, shared about the Parish’s approach to the project:

“The clergy and leadership of St. James’ are committed to finding innovative ways of welcoming all while honoring the beautiful architecture of our historical church. It’s about fostering community and love without compromising the beauty that has touched the lives of so many over the years.”

The reconfiguration allows wheelchair or walker users to access pew seating more readily, and designated signage ensures that their companions can be seated next to them. These modifications also prevent mobility equipment from blocking the aisles—an added safety benefit for everyone.

St. James’ is committed to being an inclusive and welcoming parish to all–and will continue to seek ways to make their physical space live into this mission.

If you have questions, comments, or would like more information about St. James’ accessibility enhancement project, reach out to info@stjamesleesburg.org.