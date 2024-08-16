Oyster Roast at St. Asaph’s, Bowling Green, Raises $4,000 for Habitat for Humanity

Every March, Caroline County is filled with the rich aroma of fried and roasted oysters, steamed shrimp, and the scent of a feast being prepared. The annual Oyster Roast at St. Asaph’s Episcopal Church draws people from across the region to the picnic pavilion behind the church. It’s a culinary celebration that has become synonymous with community spirit and generosity.

St. Asaph’s, though a modest congregation, is known for its big heart. As the event approaches, the small church is transformed into a bustling hub of activity. Volunteers from the wider community come together to help with the preparations. The picnic pavilion is turned into a lively scene where every surface is covered with platters of oysters, shrimp, and all the fixings that make the feast so special. The event is so popular that it often reaches “standing room only,” a testament to its reputation and the communal effort behind it.

The proceeds from this year’s Oyster Roast was given to a cause close to many hearts: Caroline County Habitat for Humanity. St. Asaph’s presented Mac Williams, a Habitat for Humanity rep, a $4,000 check on July 29.