Leesburg Priest Directs $10K Civic Award to Scholarships for Underserved Students

St. Gabriel’s ~ San Gabriel was established in 2002 as a mission of St. James’ Episcopal Church in historic Leesburg. As Loudoun County grew, so did the need for a faith community that would “embrace diversity and welcome all people and share the good news of Jesus Christ.”

From the beginning, St. Gabriel’s ~ San Gabriel was a church without a building, gathering in different spaces to worship, serve, and build relationships. Over the years, the congregation has flourished because of the people who come together in faith. “We are the church wherever we go,” proclaims the parish website.

One of its justice ministries widely recognized throughout Loudoun County is Educando con Amor – Educating with Love. Founded in 2016, Educando con Amor serves primarily underserved K–12 students in Loudoun County, providing STEAM-based supplemental education in technology and arts. The programs include nine weeks of free summer camp and free afterschool offerings during the academic year, serving over 700 children so far in 2025.

Teenagers fill 7 of 10 Educando con Amor teaching and assistant positions, and they receive life skills training and mentoring from adult staff. This model of teen empowerment cultivates responsibility, confidence, and leadership, while advancing

St. Gabriel/San Gabriel’s social justice mission through service. The voices and talents of these young people are not only integral to the program’s success but also contribute to the vitality and resilience of the wider community.

The scholarships from the $10,000 endowed fund represent to Vélez-Rivera an investment in young people’s education and workforce development.