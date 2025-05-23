115 Years Later, Bishop’s Legacy Draws Japanese Pilgrims to Richmond

Transformed Between Reality and Beliefs

Behind a large purple banner with their school’s name, the students performed, “Rock of Ages, Cleft for Me,” using Williams’ Japanese translation. (Williams also translated parts of the Prayer Book into Japanese.) Next to his traditional gravestone is a weathered memorial partly in Japanese.

His legacy endures through a selflessness that reflected authentic faith, as described by Michael Sangnin Lee, the Rikkyo priest who gave the homily.

“Our act of remembering the dead is not mere nostalgia,” Lee said. “The Holy Spirit testifies that remembering the dead leads us toward a truer life, one that is not lost between reality and ideas but instead transformed by them.”

This month—May—is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month, which highlights the first Japanese arrivals to the United States in 1843. In that same era, Williams went to Japan for a calling that would last a half-century.

Williams (1829-1910) grew up rooted in Richmond’s Episcopal community. He was named for the second Bishop of Virginia (Richard Channing Moore, also buried at Hollywood Cemetery); his father headed the vestry and Sunday school at Monumental Church.

While attending Virginia Theological Seminary, Williams became interested in missions. In 1859, he arrived in Japan as it was transforming from a feudal society that restricted the teaching of Christianity. In 1874, he founded St. Paul’s School, which became Rikkyo University.