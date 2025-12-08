After Death of Unhoused Man, Rector Calls for “Disruptive” Outreach

On the coldest night of the season so far in Charlottesville, a temporary church shelter offered warmth and cots, but Robert Coombs stayed outside. He was aging with mental health challenges, and people who cared about him had been trying to find him a spot at an assisted living facility.

The next morning, Dec. 2, the shelter moved to Trinity Episcopal Church for 14 days, but he did not. Outdoors in the freezing temperatures overnight, he had died.

“Here’s a clear example what the Christian faith is: letting people into your house, no matter how inconvenient and how disruptive that might be, right?” said Trinity Rector Cass Bailey, who supplied information about Coombs. “Because this is what can happen when people don’t come in.”

Trinity clears its sanctuary to make room for 40 cots when it hosts the shelter as part of People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM). Two decades ago, PACEM started as an emergency response to homelessness in Charlottesville. The city is still working on a permanent response, Bailey said.

Each winter, through PACEM, more than 80 faith congregations and community groups and 3,000 volunteers in the Charlottesville area pitch in to address the need for shelter. They respond by opening their doors, serving evening meals, giving financially, and providing companionship.

Trinity committed to hosting 40 men overnight for 14 days beginning Dec. 2. This effort requires 63 volunteers who each give an average of 4 hours. Also, for the 14 days of the shelter, church volunteers provide nightly dinners for about 60 people (guests, volunteers, and staff).

After Coombs’s death, Bailey said, “We have a renewed sense of urgency.”