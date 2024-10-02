Diane Wright Appointed Honorary Canon in the Diocese of Central Tanganyika

Diane Wright, diocesan Global Mission Advocate and member of St. Mary’s, Arlington and St. Paul’s Memorial, Charlottesville, recently visited the Diocese of Central Tanganyika where she and her husband, Ed, spent time reconnecting with the people of Ndebwe Parish. St. Mary’s, Arlington, has a longstanding relationship with Ndebwe Parish, reaching back to 2013.

During this visit, the people of Ndebwe showed Diane and Ed the progress of a conservation and sustainable agriculture project that St. Mary’s supports. They also visited Msalato Theological College, where they enjoyed lunch with ten students sponsored by St. Mary’s.

The trip took an unexpected turn when Bishop Dickson Chilongani named Diane as an honorary canon of the Diocese of Central Tanganyika during a special service at the Cathedral in Dodoma. The Rev. Robin Newman from the Diocese of New York and a Tanzanian parliament member were also honored in the same way (the three honorary canons are pictured above).