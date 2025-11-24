Deacon’s Ordination Speaks to Spirit’s Persistence

Maureen Carey was ordained to the Sacred Order of Deacons on Nov. 15 at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Ashburn. The Rt. Rev. E. Mark Stevenson, Bishop of Virginia, presided.
“Maureen’s journey is a tribute to the persistence and presence of God’s grace, and the importance of our continued openness to being formed for ministry,” said The Rev. Dr. Sarah Kye Price, Vocations Minister for the Diocese.
“Maureen began her formation as deacon over a decade ago. Even when the changes and chances of life intervened and her formation had to pause, the Holy Spirit did not give up on Maureen, and Maureen did not stop listening to the still, small voice of God even as she ministered as a lay leader with St. David’s.”
Fifteen years ago, Carey was a new postulant who became friends with a mid-year seminarian in their Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) at a hospital. That seminarian, The Rt. Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner, now Bishop of Nevada, preached the ordination sermon.
Gardner spoke through tears to compare Carey’s journey to Michelangelo’s completion of the David sculpture.
“Finally, we get to see the masterpiece that has been there all along,” Gardner said.
Bishop Gardner also presented five smooth stones like the Old Testament David used, instead of armor, to defeat Goliath. The stones represent courage, faith, resilience, humility, and obedience, as essential qualities for Carey’s diaconal ministry. The service can be watched here.
“My journey has been a long one,” Carey acknowledged. “Ordination has been a full circle moment. Each aspect of the service was prayerfully planned with intention with people who have been a big part of this journey, a sacred thread of connection and strength and I will take that connection and strength into my role as an ordained deacon.”
“Follow Me”
Carey summarized the story of her calling for the Diocese of Virginia readers:
“My call honestly began when I was in second grade in Catholic school. I heard the words “follow me”. I took those words through my life searching; and when I found the Episcopal Church I knew I was home. Seeing women in ministry in new ways was intriguing and life giving. The three-legged stool metaphor made sense.
“I resisted that nudge from the Holy Spirit for a bit because I asked myself the questions, ‘Who, me?’ ‘Am I worthy for such a call?’ I continued to hear, ‘Follow me.’
“The short version of my story is that I entered formal discernment in 2010. I was part of The Deacon School of the Diocese of Virginia and Southern Virginia. Life circumstances, the pandemic and some ‘ick’ led to a pause on my postulancy and then a reboot with St. Phoebe’s School for Deacons.
“Together with the listening hearts of our pastoral Bishop Mark Stevenson and vocational minister The Rev. Dr. Sarah Price, the collective wisdom and assessment of my work/ministry over the years, along with sharing my story, I was able to re-enter the process and attend St. Phoebe’s School as part of a community of colleagues. The past 1.5 years has been one of growth in ways I could never have imagined.
“When I was in Deacon School all those years ago, I would come home from each weekend, knowing I was called to use my voice. Of course, that is what we are called to do, yet I knew it was something more. I prayed. Over the years I may have created a holy ruckus from time to time because I believe the Holy Spirit knows I will listen. I was given opportunities in ministry, continuing to serve in so many ways with wings to expand in creative ways. Once I let go and let God, God’s timing was perfect in preparing me for what was and is next.”
Faith and Vocation Woven Together
Carey is Director of Children and Youth Ministry, Preschool Chaplain and Board Member of St. David’s Episcopal Church and School. She shared how she balances full-time work and her calling as a deacon:
“I always dreamed and prayed about my faith and vocation being woven together.
“I think of this as the analogy of a braided rope. One strand being my full-time work, one strand being my diaconal ministry, and the other strand is God’s love and grace binding them together. This weaving diaconal ministry and work into daily life is who I am and who I am called to be, blessing me with strength to do what I am called to do.
“I am also not naïve. There will be times challenges may come up. Balancing all of this through maintaining healthy boundaries, communicating, prayer and having a sabbath day is key.”
“I Don’t Want to Play It Safe”
Carey shared the personal significance of this milestone:
“There are so many thoughts and feelings associated with my ordination. It is holy. It is also overwhelming, filled by the spirit and it blessed me with the peace that passes all understanding of all that came before this day. It is a big responsibility to serve as a deacon, live the gospel, strive to be like Jesus.
“I take my ordination vows very seriously. God has called me to serve where there are needs, where people are hungry, with children, with the sick, the outcast, our brothers and sisters who are treated unjustly.”
She also shared her hopes as she goes forward in her diaconal work:
“I hope and pray that I live into my vows every day with ongoing intention, grace and wisdom from all I have learned and gleaned from my mentors, colleagues, the people I serve and my prayer life. I will continue to use my voice for our brothers and sisters whose voice has been silenced, to look for Jesus in all people and serve those in need. The church and world are changing.
“I don’t want to play it safe. I want to partner with God in every way possible. There is so much Kingdom work to be done.”
Advice for Readers Who May Be Feeling Called
“Pray. Keep listening to that call. Tell your story. Believe in your story. Pray. Everyone has an outline of the process, steps that need to be taken. That outline may seem like a timeline, but it really isn’t. Call, process, ordination are on God’s time. It is hard to understand that at first.
“As your faith journey matures, a level of deep understanding happens. I encourage everyone to be open to that. If you get discouraged, reach out. I will be your cheerleader. The Holy Spirit will surprise you and take care of you in ways you never could dream or imagine. Keep dreaming God’s dream that is placed on your heart.”
To learn more about discernment in the Diocese of Virginia, visit this link. More about the diaconate is here; also, the St. Phoebe School for Deacons.