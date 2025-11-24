Deacon’s Ordination Speaks to Spirit’s Persistence

Carey summarized the story of her calling for the Diocese of Virginia readers:

“My call honestly began when I was in second grade in Catholic school. I heard the words “follow me”. I took those words through my life searching; and when I found the Episcopal Church I knew I was home. Seeing women in ministry in new ways was intriguing and life giving. The three-legged stool metaphor made sense.

“I resisted that nudge from the Holy Spirit for a bit because I asked myself the questions, ‘Who, me?’ ‘Am I worthy for such a call?’ I continued to hear, ‘Follow me.’

“The short version of my story is that I entered formal discernment in 2010. I was part of The Deacon School of the Diocese of Virginia and Southern Virginia. Life circumstances, the pandemic and some ‘ick’ led to a pause on my postulancy and then a reboot with St. Phoebe’s School for Deacons.

“Together with the listening hearts of our pastoral Bishop Mark Stevenson and vocational minister The Rev. Dr. Sarah Price, the collective wisdom and assessment of my work/ministry over the years, along with sharing my story, I was able to re-enter the process and attend St. Phoebe’s School as part of a community of colleagues. The past 1.5 years has been one of growth in ways I could never have imagined.

“When I was in Deacon School all those years ago, I would come home from each weekend, knowing I was called to use my voice. Of course, that is what we are called to do, yet I knew it was something more. I prayed. Over the years I may have created a holy ruckus from time to time because I believe the Holy Spirit knows I will listen. I was given opportunities in ministry, continuing to serve in so many ways with wings to expand in creative ways. Once I let go and let God, God’s timing was perfect in preparing me for what was and is next.”